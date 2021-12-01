People’s 2021 People of the Year have been revealed.

This year, the magazine is honouring Dolly Parton, Simone Biles, Sandra Oh, and America’s teachers for doing their best to help people get through yet another difficult 12 months.

Parton, who has given more than 160 million books to kids in need with her Imagination Library and donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center to support COVID-19 research, which resulted in the Moderna vaccine, shares: “It makes my heart feel good to know that I can do something for somebody else.”

Canadian actress Oh, who continues to use her voice and platform to speak against anti-Asian hate crimes, tells the mag: “Progress is not just sticking a bunch of people of colour [into a show] and having them speak like everyone else.”

She adds, referencing her new show “The Chair”, which focuses on the first woman of colour to be made head of the English Department at a prestigious university, “The thing that I’m most proud about with ‘The Chair’ is how it’s translated to people of colour who are living and working in mostly white spaces. What I hope is that anyone who’s watching it can say, ‘That could easily be me.'”

Gymnast Simone Biles, who spoke up about mental health earlier this year and changed the way we think about athletes’ mental health, says: “Now [people] view me as human, which makes me so happy. I fought hard. I survived. I’m proud of myself.”

Simone Biles. Credit: People

The publication also honours America’s teachers; Juliana Urtubey, National Teacher of the Year, along with finalists John Arthur, Alejandro Diasgranados, and Maureen Stover.

The group “represent the three-million-plus classroom heroes who have gone above and beyond to ensure our nation’s kids have bright opportunities ahead,” the mag shares.