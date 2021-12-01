Do you have what it takes to stay in the “Home Alone” house?

To celebrate the release of the new sequel “Home Sweet Home Alone”, the house from the original 1990 Christmas classic is going up for rent for one night only.

Bookings on Airbnb open Dec. 7, with the listing set up for four guests in two bedrooms, all hosted by the character of Buzz McAllister from the original movie.

“Many Christmases ago, the McCallisters went to Paris – well, most of us,” Buzz writes in the listing.

“Though we’re older and wiser now (I’ve even got my own security firm), we’re never too old for holiday hijinks. So while we’re away on vacation (all of us, this time), I’m inviting one crew of mischief makers to let their inner eight-year-olds run free in my childhood home on Dec. 12.”

The listing promises “a holiday wish come true: a cozy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree awaits you at the McCallister ‘castle’ (oh, and so does my pet tarantula – mind watching him for me?), now bookable for the very first time.”

“This holiday season, we’re playing by my little bro’s rules, so feel free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV, borrow my dad’s aftershave and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan as a guide. Just stay out of my room, okay?”

Along with meeting the tarantula, activities during the stay will include setting booby traps just like in the film series.

Airbnb will also be making a donation to support the La Rabida Children’s Hospital in Chicago.