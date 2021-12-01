The Foo Fighters have cancelled one of their concerts before the tour has even begun.

The band announced their “Live in North America 2022” tour on Nov. 30, which includes 17 shows across North America.

One tweet after, however, the band also announced they are cancelling the Minneapolis show.

The statement reads: “Due to Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s Covid safety measures, Foo Fighters are unable to perform at that venue. We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show.”

Updates: Minneapolis, please see below – we hope to see you soon! Maryland/D.C., info on your show is coming shortly! pic.twitter.com/DhlPDG5QZD — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 30, 2021

The band has added a show in Columbia, Maryland.

Maryland / D.C.!!! See you at @MerriweatherPP May 16th! Your pre-sale begins TODAY at 3PM EST. 🕺 Use code: COPACABANA https://t.co/5n8HLnexQs pic.twitter.com/LY99CJZDvz — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 30, 2021

According to the Star Tribune, the University of Minnesota, which houses the stadium, requires students to be vaccinated but there are no mandates for masks on at all times, proof of vaccination, or negative test results required for the stadium.

A spokesman for the university confirmed the stadium’s stance in an email.

“The university declined to change its existing protocols for large events, which have been effective,” public relations director Jake Ricker wrote. “We continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask when in large crowds, and take appropriate steps to protect public and personal health.”

The current measures only require visitors to wear a mask in “indoor” areas, such as the washroom, elevators, and first-aid rooms. They are strongly encouraged to wear masks in outdoor areas, but not required.

The Foo Fighters’ tour begins in Pennsylvania on May 15 and ends with two shows in California on Aug. 18 and 20. The tour includes two stops in Toronto on July 22 and Montreal on July 29, as part of the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival.