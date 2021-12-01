Click to share this via email

2021 was a big year for music.

On Tuesday, Spotify debuted its annual Spotify Wrapped lists, celebrating the most streamed music of the year.

Topping this list of most streamed artists around the world was Bad Bunny, with Taylor Swift and newcomer Olivia Rodrigo following behind.

Rodrigo’s “drivers license” topped the list of most streamed songs globally, which also included songs by Lil Nas X and Dua Lipa.

On the podcast front, “The Joe Rogan Experience” was Spotify’s No. 1 show around the world.

In Canada, the results were a little different, with Drake appearing in the top spot for most streamed artist, beating out Taylor Swift, with Justin Bieber and the Weeknd also making the top five.

Rodrigo took the two top slots on the most streamed songs list in Canada, with “drivers license” and “good 4 u”, ahead of songs by the Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Dua Lipa.

In the most streamed albums space, Rodrigo topped the list globally and in Canada with her debut Sour, beating out Justin Bieber’s Justice, and more.

Check out the full Spotify Wrapped 2021 lists below.

Spotify 2021 Wrapped Global Top Lists

Most Streamed Artists Globally

1. Bad Bunny

2. Taylor Swift

3. BTS

4. Drake

5. Justin Bieber

Most Streamed Songs Globally

1. “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

2. “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X

3. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI

4. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

5. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

Most Streamed Albums Globally

1. SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

2. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

3. Justice, Justin Bieber

4. “=”, Ed Sheeran

5. Planet Her, Doja Cat

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. Call Her Daddy

3. Crime Junkie

4. TED Talks Daily

5. The Daily

Spotify 2021 Wrapped Canada Top Lists

Most Streamed Artists in Canada

1. Drake

2. Taylor Swift

3. Justin Bieber

4. Juice WRLD

5. The Weeknd

Most Streamed Songs in Canada

1. “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

2. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

3. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI

4. “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X

5. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

Most Streamed Albums in Canada

1. SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

2. Justice, Justin Bieber

3. Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, Pop Smoke

4. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

5. Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Most Popular Podcasts in Canada

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. Call Her Daddy

3. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

4. Crime Junkie

5. Unlocking Us with Brené Brown