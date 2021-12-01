The most amazing part of Drake’s Toronto mansion might be his toilet, according to rapper YK Osiris.
On a visit to the singer’s Bridle Path home, Osiris posted a series of videos reacting to the 50,000-square-foot estate on Nov. 30.
His most extreme reaction, however, was reserved for the artist’s high-tech toilet.
In an Instagram Story, the rapper made noises of awe as the toilet unfolded itself in response to a touchpad nearby.
YK Osiris reacting to Drake’s toilet 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/pjeVxCei6X
— RapTV (@raptvcom) December 1, 2021
“What the f**k is this? … This s**t crazy, man,” he exclaimed.
His second-biggest reaction of the night was reserved for Drake’s trophy room.
“Oh God, this is what you call f**king greatness, man. … This is what I look up to,” the artist exclaimed as he walked between cases of Grammys and MTV Music Awards.
The mini-tour continued through the kitchen, where Osiris playfully traded jabs with Drake.
Drake recently added a mini-tour of the mansion himself to his website.
The virtual tour takes visitors through the recording studio and lounge areas — no viewing of the toilet, however.