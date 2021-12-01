Michael B. Jordan has that “It” factor.

The 34-year-old superstar is the subject of The Hollywood Reporter‘s latest cover story and talks about an exciting lineup of firsts that have come his way, from stepping behind the camera to finding real love.

Photo: Michael B Jordan by Chrisean Rose

Jordan has been living in an Atlanta hotel, which he will continue to call home for the next six months as he prepares for his directorial debut with “Creed III”. The actor speaks about the thrilling opportunity that could change his life.

“My ambition has intersected at this moment where I have the experience and knowledge to direct, the opportunity within a franchise to step behind the camera and [the ability] to maximize it by having a production company,” Jordan says. “It’s my turn to make my impact while I have the energy and strength. I’ve got to tee up the ones that come after, but at the same time hyper-focus on what needs to be done right now. It’s the moment I’ve waited for my entire life. This is it. This can dictate the next 10, 15, 20 years.”

Photo: Michael B Jordan by Chrisean Rose

Right now Jordan is courting change, acting in a romantic drama for the first time in the upcoming film “A Journal for Jordan”. The actor explains why he hasn’t taken on the romance genre until now.

“There are roles that I passed on that I knew I didn’t have enough life experience to play. I was like, ‘What can I pull from?’ But I finally found what love was.”

That love he’s referring to is with girlfriend Lori Harvey. The two recently went public with their relationship and the actor explains the decision.

“The situation for me was real enough [to share]. There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal”, Jordan tells THR. “Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I’m happy.”

Photo: Michael B Jordan by Chrisean Rose

There is no denying that the two seem to make a great pair, especially when they have each other to lean on in a relationship that lives under the spotlight.

“When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that,” Jordan adds.

“A Journal for Jordan” is directed by Denzel Washington who says, “Whatever that ‘It’ factor is, [Jordan] has it.”

Washington revealed that one of the reasons why he hired a female director of photography is because he wanted a “woman’s perspective” on where to place the camera during a love scene between Charles (Jordan) and Dana (Chanté Adams). “On Michael,” the cinematographer told Washington. “On his butt.”

This Christmas experience @AJournal4Jordan, a film based on a true story of love beyond words, directed by Denzel Washington. Exclusively in movie theaters December 25. #AJournalForJordan pic.twitter.com/mPV7ArwiJh — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) November 3, 2021

Jordan has had quite the success and he hopes to hold onto the momentum for years to come.

“To be young, Black and successful — and disruptive — in this industry, there’s a certain navigation to get to the place I need to get to. This is the most open that things have been for somebody who’s in favor right now, and you try to hold that moment and stay in it for as long as you can.”