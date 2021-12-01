Stephen Colbert hit out at Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday’s “Late Show” after Oz announced he was stepping into a senate race.

Colbert insisted, “Now before his run, Dr. Oz had a lucrative career as a liar peddling questionable health advice on TV, like saying coffee bean pills can help treat weight loss, raspberry ketone will burn fat and astrological signs ‘may reveal a great deal about your health.’”

He joked, “Sure, who doesn’t love it when your doctor says, ‘Mr. Johnson, you have cancer… as your star sign, which means an office friendship could turn to romance.’”

Colbert also said, “Dr. Oz may not just have fake medical claims. He may have fake Pennsylvania claims because he’s running there despite living in New Jersey for years.

“And there’s a big difference between Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Something to do with hoagies, I don’t know what it is, but they will murder you over it.”

Colbert’s comments come after Dr. Oz wrote on his website: “Today, America’s heartbeat is in a code red in need of a defibrillator to shock it back to life.

“Many of us feel like we’re in the adjacent operating room, armed with insights and already scrubbed up but reluctant to leave our quiet, serene setting for the chaos next door. But for me, stepping into the political arena is the right thing to do.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.