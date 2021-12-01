Ben Affleck isn’t keen on discussing his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

The actor, who was engaged to Lopez from 2002 to 2004 before they got back together earlier this year, tells WSJ. Magazine of the story of the pair reconnecting: “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me. And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that.

“And it is a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out. [Pauses] And then I’ll light it on fire. [Laughs].”

Ben Affleck. Credit: Micaiah Carter for WSJ. Magazine.

Affleck, who stars in George Clooney’s upcoming movie “Tender Bar”, adds of whether he’ll speak about his romance: “You can write conjecture about it but one of the harder lessons that I have learned is that it’s not wise to share everything with the world.

“I know that I feel more comfortable having those healthy boundaries in my life around which, in a friendly and straightforward way, I tell you, I just don’t want to be talking about my personal relationship in the newspaper. I’m going to exercise a little restraint.”

Ben Affleck. Credit: Micaiah Carter for WSJ. Magazine.

He says about getting a second chance in both his career and in love: “I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances. I’ve had second chances in my career.

“I’ve had second chances as a human being. Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that.

“I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life. But tell your wife to imagine the best story, and I’m sure that’s the true version.”

Read more in WSJ. Magazine’s December 2021/January 2022 issue out on newsstands Saturday, December 11.