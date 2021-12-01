Billie Eilish is being honoured by PETA for “championing animal rights, never staying silent about injustice, and using her influence to push the fashion industry to recognize that cruelty is never in style.”

To wrap up 2021, the singer, 19, is the youngest person to ever receive the organization’s Person of the Year honour, following in the foosteps of Joaquin Phoenix, Pope Francis, Oprah Winfrey, and Anjelica Huston, among others.

Credit: PETA

Eilish has always spoken out about animal protection, with her pushing designers such as Oscar de la Renta to dump fur from their collections, as well as launching an Air Jordan shoe collection with Nike that are “100 per cent vegan leather with over 20 per cent recycled material.”

The perfume she launched this month also contains no animal-derived ingredients and isn’t tested on animals.

The star served as a Met Gala co-chair back in September, and for the first time ever, the star-studded bash served exclusively vegan meals.

The musician has been vegan since age 12, with her telling British Vogue earlier this year: “I learned about the dairy industry and the meat industry… I just can’t go on in my life knowing what’s going on in the animal world and not doing anything about it.”

“Billie Eilish is making sure that the party’s over for meaty, milky meals as well as for leather, fur, and silk,” said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk.

“PETA is happier than ever to celebrate her for seizing every opportunity to point out that vegan fashion and foods are kinder to the animals and the planet we share with them.”

Eilish was previously named one of 20 stars to receive PETA’s 2021 Most Beautiful Vegan honour alongside the likes of Lenny Kravitz, Anderson .Paak, Chloe and Halle Bailey and Lizzo.