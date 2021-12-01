The hilarious Wanda Sykes joined the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday for a special appearance.

The comedian and actress had the crowd in stitches, talking about everything from her family’s reptile pets to her night out with Amy Schumer.

Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

She began the interview by telling DeGeneres about the pet geckos she got her 12-year-old twin children Olivia Lou and Lucas Claude.

“Lucas wanted a snake and I was like ‘No. You cannot be that white. We’re not bringing snakes in my house,'”Sykes explained how she was against the so called “pet.”

But she was willing to “compromise” and got geckos instead because “at least they have feet.”

However, what she didn’t know when she bought the geckos is that one was female and the other was male until her kids found eggs.

“We got geckos in there doing it all night while we sleeping!” Sykes said.

“The Upshaws” sitcom actress proceeded to tell the host about a time when her and her wife, Alex Sykes, went to go see David Byrne’s American Utopia broadway show with Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer.

Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Sykes recalled how Schumer texted her to come over for dinner before the show, and so she arrived to the house with Alex only to find a few more guests.

“So I get to the house and I walk in and there’s like 80 people in her house and I’m like ‘what the hell?’” Sykes told DeGeneres. She even brought a “really nice” bottle of wine over and told her wife to “hide it.”

After dinner, Schumer loaded her guests onto a yellow school bus to go to the play. “‘I did not sign up for this,’” Sykes thought at the time. She also wished her fellow comedian had given her more details so “[she] could say [she’s] busy.”

While appearing on the show, Sykes commented on Oprah Winfrey’s singing during the “Adele One Night Only” special, saying that she “never knows the words” yet “she sings it with such conviction,” not to mention she’s “loud,” “throws her hair back” and “you could see her back teeth.”