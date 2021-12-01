Miley Cyrus made the cut for the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 List.

The magazine posted the list on Dec. 1, calling the honorees “resilient and destined to change the world.”

Meet the #ForbesUnder30 Class of 2022: defying the odds amidst a global pandemic and supply chain breakdowns, these honorees are resilient and destined to change the world. https://t.co/3HlpYf4BOT — Forbes Under 30 (@ForbesUnder30) December 1, 2021

The singer joins contemporaries like Doja Cat and Saweetie in the music category in the annual list.

Cyrus took to Twitter to celebrate with a tweet and a video from the photoshoot for the list.

She wrote, “I turned 29 last week. It was now or never. Thank you for the honour.”

FORBES 30 UNDER 30. I turned 29 last week. It was now or never. Thank you for the honor. @Forbes @happyhippiefdn @gucci pic.twitter.com/tPbtDXbSpF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 30, 2021

In the behind the scenes video, Cyrus commented on how lucky she is to make music for a living.

“Songwriting is the greatest joy that I have in my life. It’s my favorite element of what I do,” the 29-year-old explained. “Taking it in and being grateful every day for the fact that I write songs for a living because a lot of people write songs and it doesn’t get to be what keeps their lights on and for me to be able to be one of those people, I never forget how lucky I am.”

The pandemic made the singer much more appreciative of her fans and helped her recharge her creative energy.

She continued, “With anything, distance makes the heart grow fonder so having that distance from my fans for the longest I’ve ever had since I was 12 years old, almost two years separated from me and my audience, the pandemic kind of reignited and just lit that spark again for me, the gratitude that I have to be a live musician, first.”

The singer also served as a judge for selecting other nominees to the 2022 list.

This isn’t her first time as an honoree, as Cyrus made the class of 2014, but a lot has changed in eight years. She had six albums chart in the Billboard top 200, founded the Happy Hippie Foundation, and invested in companies like FanMade and Her.