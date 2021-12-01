Kristin Chenoweth Showcases Mind Blowing Dolly Parton Impression

She might be one of Broadway’s most famous stars, but Kristin Chenoweth proved her worth as a country singer while belting out lines from two of Dolly Parton’s most beloved tracks.

The Wicked alum showed off her spot-on impression of Parton as she sang part of “Jolene” and “Here You Come Again” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Chenoweth also dished on her hopes of playing the Queen of Country on stage one day.

The 53-year-old songstress recently confirmed her engagement to singer Josh Bryant in an interview with Vogue.

Bryant proposed during a day out on the town in New York, which included a walk around Broadway.

