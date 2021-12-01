On the latest episode of the popular SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray”, Brady reminisces about his college football days with the Michigan Wolverine’s after their big win against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“I was fortunate to be a part of that [Michigan-Ohio State] rivalry in five games that I played against them,” Brady said. The football star attended the University of Michigan from 1995-1999.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Son Saint Plays Catch With Tom Brady — And He’s Pretty Good

“We won the first three which were all really great wins. And then I lost one the first year I started. We were at the ‘Horseshoe,’ we got beat by a really good team that day in Ohio State. And I won my fifth year as a senior at home in the ‘Big House'”, Brady recalled.

He explained how there’s nothing like going out with a bang as a senior football player, knowing that you’ll never get a chance to beat them again.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Admits He’s Looking Forward To Time When He’s Done Playing Football So He Can Enjoy Normal Family Holidays

“I feel so great for those seniors because you go out with that victory,” said the football star.

We did what had to be 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2xMEdOUAG6 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 27, 2021

Brady continued to discuss the Wolverines victory and his pride for his former school.

“And I think those guys, what I saw with the joy in that stadium, and the crowd rushed the field… I had a little future Wolverine, my son Jack, sitting on the bed with me as I was jumping around and we were wrestling and I said, ‘That’s where you’re gonna be! You’re gonna be in the ‘Big House’ someday. You’re gonna be the starting quarterback for Michigan,'” the seven-time Super Bowl winning QB told his son.

READ MORE: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Son Joaquin Going To University Of Michigan, Joins Wrestling Program

Brady laughed as he mimicked his wife Gisele Bündchen’s response, “‘Just let him be what he wants to be for god’s sakes!’”, adding that “It was a great day for [his] family.”