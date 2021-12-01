IMDB’s annual Top 10 Stars and Top 10 Breakout Stars list for 2021 has been revealed.

The star who took the number one spot for Top 10 stars is Elizabeth Olsen.

The Marvel actress starred in the Disney+ series “Wandavision” which received rave reviews from critics and even earned Olsen an Emmy nomination for her performance. This marks her first appearance on the list.

Other top nominees include Anya Taylor-Joy, who gave a standout performance in the Emmy award-winning “Queen’s Gambit”, and Emmy-nominated actor Regé-Jean Page who starred in Netflix’s “Bridgerton”.

While Page only landed number two for Top Stars, the actor made the top of the list for Top 10 Breakout Stars. His charming performance as the rakish Duke Hastings in “Bridgerton” kept him at the top 10 of the STARmeter for six weeks straight. This is the actor’s first appearance on the list.

The IMDb Top 10 list bases its ranking on the IMDbPro STARmeter, a ranking system based on page views from over 200 million monthly visitors to the site.

Ben Barnes was also presented with the IMDb “Breakout” STARmeter Award for his achievements in 2021. The star made both Top 10 lists and was praised for his performance as General Kirigan in Netflix’s “Shadow and Bone” series.

“It’s really, really wonderful that you’ve been curious about my career, all the way back from ‘Narnia’ through ‘Westworld’ and ‘The Punisher’ and now ‘Shadow and Bone’,” the star said in his acceptance speech. “The fact that you would take an interest and pay attention to what I’m doing through the last 20 years of my life is so wonderful to me, so thank you very much.”