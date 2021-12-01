“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” encountered a disruption while filming on location in New York City’s Washington Square Park, in the heart of Greenwich Village.

While shooting on Tuesday, reported Variety, a passerby continually disrupted production by loudly singing — on purpose, according to bystanders — which led star Mariska Hargitay to take matters into her own hands.

In video filmed at the scene, Hargitay is seen approaching the singer.

“Your singing was beautiful, but we’re just trying to get the shot,” she tells him. “Is it okay if you don’t sing when we say ‘action?’”

olivia benson talking to someone trying to disrupt filming pic.twitter.com/wlO5xNprpI — ale (@mayfielms) November 30, 2021

Ultimately, Hargitay agrees to the singer’s request, which can’t be heard in the video, in order to get him to clam up. “We’ll make a deal,” she says. “I’m happy to do that for you, it’s just that we’re shooting, so it doesn’t work for the scene. Is that okay? I’ll get to you, though.”

“SVU” showrunner Warren Leight also shared footage of Hargitay stepping in to end the disruption, marveling at how the show’s star took charge.

“What other #1 on the call sheet could do this?” he wrote in the caption. “We all ❤️ @Mariska.”