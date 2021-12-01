Sandra Bullock recalls how a home invasion changed her.

On the Dec. 1 episode of “Red Table Talk”, the actress recalled horrifying details from that night in 2014.

“My house was broken into while I was in it,” she recalled to Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. “I’m in the closet going, ‘This doesn’t end well.’ I’m in the closet, [which is] not gonna help.”

One of the terrifying facts for Bullock was that she was alone.

“It was the one night that Louis wasn’t with me,” she said, via People.

The actress adopted her son in 2010 when he was less than a year old.

“It was the one night that our nanny goes, ‘Let me just take him to my apartment which is up the street because you’re going to be out late,'” she explained.

“Had he been home, I would’ve run to the closet, which is now my official closet but that was his bedroom, and it would have changed our destiny forever,” she continued. “So why was he not home on that one night? And the violation of that. I wasn’t the same after that. I was unraveling.”

It was an experience that the “Unforgiveable” actress won’t forget. She now takes precautions.

“I haven’t been alone since the day it happened,” Bullock shared.