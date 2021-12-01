Laura Dern helped her mom celebrate a milestone birthday in style.

Dern’s mother, legendary actress Diane Ladd, turned 86 on Sunday, Nov. 28, and woke up to a big surprise courtesy of her daughter.

READ MORE: Laura Dern Says Women Are More Ashamed To Talk About Money Than Sex

“Nothing like waking up my cutie mama on her birthday surrounded by friends and cakes! I love you beyond measure, amazing Diane!!!!!!! I’m such a blessed daughter,” she wrote in an Instagram post, accompanying a photo of Ladd wearing a cozy winter hat while being presented with a birthday cake.

As fans of the mother-daughter stars will recall, they made history together at the 1992 Oscars when both Ladd and Dern received nominations (for Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress, respectively) for their roles in the drama “Rambling Rose”, marking the first time in Academy history that a mother and daughter received nominations in the same year.