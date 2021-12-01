It’s no secret that taking unflattering photos of celebrities can be a paparazzo’s bread and butter.

Britney Spears is no stranger to this phenomenon, reports Glamour, having recently been photographically ambushed while coming out of a gas station restroom.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, she took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to Madonna’s “Vogue” with a Christmas tree as a backdrop.

“Don’t you just love @Madonna ???? I had a s**tty day yesterday 💩💩💩 !!! Paps took pics of me coming out of a public bathroom ….. I mean how embarrassing is that ????” she wrote.

“So right when I got home I had a PFC … it means ‘party for confidence’ and I swear if you have confidence struggles or low self esteem and need to practice walking with your head held high and kinda hunched over … you must try it !!!!” she added.

She then shared her five key confidence tips, which include: putting on a dress and heels; adding some body sparkles; playing some Nicki Minaj tunes, and loud; putting on some lip gloss (“the kind you want to eat”); and, finally, “keep your head held high no matter what and just shake what ya mama gave ya 🍑 !!! .”

Meanwhile, the newly emancipated singer and fiancé Sam Asghari are heading on an international vacation, and Spears took another shot at the paparazzi by sharing photographic evidence that she’s “not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics.”

Meanwhile, Asghari shared a shot of himself kissing his fiancée, referring to Spears as “my wife.”

Asghari apparently had a surprise awaiting Spears on their private jet, sharing some posts on Instagram Story of a gorgeous birthday cake and a huge array of red roses.