Shawn Mendes has some new music to share, and it contains a message of hope.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, Mendes released his new single “It’ll Be Okay”, his first music since his split from Camila Cabello two weeks ago.

While Mendes doesn’t directly address the breakup in the song, the lyrics certainly lend themselves to that interpretation.

“Are we gonna make it? / Is this gonna hurt?” he sings in one verse, while in another he sings, “I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide / It’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise.”

Prior to the song’s release, Mendes teased its arrival on Instagram, telling fans, “It feels like I havnt truly connected with you guys in a while. I miss you🤍 I hope you love this song.”

On Nov. 17, Mendes and Cabello issued an identical statement via their respective social media.

“We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement declared. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”