Kirsten Dunst had appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, ranging from “Interview with the Vampire” to hit medical drama “ER”, before starring in the 1999 film “The Virgin Suicides”, and it remains hugely important to her.

In a new Netflix interview promoting her role in drama “The Power of the Dog”, Dunst takes a memory-laden trip through her past roles, offering huge praise for “Virgin Suicides” director Sofia Coppola.

According to Dunst, working on the film proved to be “the first time I was seen as, like, a beautiful woman, and have it be a female who gave me that,” she explained.

“It was very empowering for me at that age in terms of the way I felt about myself and my beauty,” she added, admitting that at the time she was “at a weird age” to experience the scrutiny of Hollywood’s microscope.

“[Coppola] just gave me a lot of confidence that I carried throughout my career in terms of producers wanting to fix my teeth. People just trying to change and manipulate young actresses in a way to make them the same,” she said.

“She made me feel beautiful for who I was,” Dunst said of Coppola, who made her directorial debut with “The Virgin Suicides”. “That was a very pivotal time in my life to feel that way and to be given that.”