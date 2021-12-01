Harry Hamlin dropped by “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” this week, and was put on the spot when some viewers asked for some scoop about what led to the breakup between his daughter, Amelia Hamlin, and Scott Disick.

While the “Mad Men” star claimed he didn’t have a lot of inside knowledge about the details of what took place, he admitted he’s not exactly unhappy about how the situation resolved.

“Look, Amelia’s doing great. She’s living in New York and she’s having the time of her life solo,” Hamlin said.

As for what led to the split, Hamlin pled ignorance.

“I have no idea, I didn’t pull the curtain, I have no idea what exactly happened there,” he said. “I’m just glad that she is solo, put it that way.”