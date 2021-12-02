Seth Rogen was not expecting to be so close to Adele at her recent “One Night Only” TV special.

The actor was among an array of celebrity guests, including Drake, Ellen DeGeneres, and Leonardo DiCaprio, at the concert. However, he told Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” that he thought he was just attending a small gig with his wife Lauren Miller.

So, they both thought it was a good idea to smoke a lot of marijuana before the show.

“I had no idea I was attending the taping of an Adele television special at all,” Rogen laughed.

“And then me and my wife were like, ‘Okay maybe [we can] slink into the background.’ You know… like we’ll just sit in the back and it’s fine. We are not equipped mentally to deal with doing this right now. So we go up to the desk, they give us our tickets and our seat numbers literally are 1a and 1b. And I’m like, ‘Oh, no! That sounds close!’”

The Canadian star said he could feel Drake’s eyes burning into the back of his head just wondering why Rogen got better seats than he did: “There’s no world where I should be in front of Drake!”

“The whole time I just tried to look cool, which is not a healthy thought to have,” Rogen said. “And for me at Adele — it was hard for me to look cool because I’m uncomfortable. I’m too close. I feel like Leonardo DiCaprio behind me thinking like, Did Seth Rogen write ‘Rolling in the Deep’? Is that why he’s so close?”

“Do you know Adele?” Fallon then asked Rogen.

Rogen insisted, “I’ve never met [her], no! I don’t know Adele! If, Adele, you’re watching this, why did you do that?”

He also said his appearance in the special got rave reviews from his friends.

Rogen joked, “Everyone I know watched it. I think it’s the most popular thing I’ve ever been in my entire life. Like, there’s people I know who have not watched my last five movies who have been texting me, being like, ‘You were amazing at that Adele concert. It looked incredible!'”