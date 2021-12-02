Prince Albert is asking for privacy after revealing his wife Princess Charlene is receiving medical treatment in a facility “outside of Monaco.”

Charlene returned to Monaco last month following her six-month stint in South Africa, where she held up because of a number of health issues and surgeries.

Albert has now told French magazine Paris Match: “She needs peace, rest, tranquillity, and appeasement,” the Daily Express reported.

“Everyone needs to understand that. I say it kindly: leave her alone, leave us alone for a while.”

The royal insisted, “The princess is not suffering from any serious or incurable disease.

“It is the consequence of all the operations she has undergone over the last few months.”

The comments come after Albert recently told People that the royal was suffering from profound “exhaustion, both emotional and physical.”

Charlene’s return to Monaco “went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,” he told the magazine.

Albert insisted any rumours suggesting they’re having marriage troubles were unfounded: “I’m probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship. I want to make that very clear. These are not problems within our relationship; not with the relationship between a husband and wife. It’s of a different nature.”

He said her current state was the result “of several factors which are private matters,” adding that his wife “was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general, or even family life.”