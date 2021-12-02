Life goes on for Tom Ford, but it’s not easy.

In September, the famous fashion designer lost his husband Richard Buckley, who died at 72 after a long illness. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Ford opened up about the loss.

“It’s been hard after 35 years, very hard,” he said. “I keep thinking, Oh, God, I have to call Richard, or I need to send him a note about this. And he’s not here.”

Ford met Buckley, a renowned fashion journalist and editor, in 1986; the couple tied the knot in 2014.

The couple also welcomed their son Jack, who is now nine years old, in 2012.

“Until recently, I had Richard to help me out in the mornings. It’s been a little bit of a struggle the last month because he would normally get [Jack’s] breakfast on school days while I was getting dressed,” Ford said. “I’ve gotten pretty good at it.”

He continued, “But it’s a challenge to get him up, dressed, get his lunch made, get his lunch packed, get his breakfast done, get all my things done, and then I drive him to school at 7:45. But it also means I’m at my office by 8:10, so I get a good start to the day.”