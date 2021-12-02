Rita Moreno got her own back on Marlon Brando after he cheated on her.

The 89-year-old stopped by and chatted with the hosts of “The View” on Wednesday about her on/off eight-year relationship with the “Godfather” star.

Moreno, who met Brando on the set of “Désirée” when she was 22, shared, “I found lingerie in his house and, of course, I was heartbroken, and I went home in tears — really, I was naïve — and I was angry too, just furious. The next day, the phone rings, and I hear ‘Miss Marina?’ I said, ‘Uh, yeah?’

“‘This is Colonel Parker, my client is Elvis Presley, and Elvis spotted you at the 20th Century Fox commissary, and he liked what he saw.’

“I said ‘Oh?’ and he said, ‘And he would like very much to meet you. Would you like to meet him?'” the actress continued. “And I thought of those panties, and I said, ‘Yes, I would!'”

Marlon Brando and Rita Moreno on the set of the film “Desiree”, 1954. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

Moreno explained how she “dated [Elvis] several times” and found him to be “sweet but boring.”

The “West Side Story” star said, “He was sweet, but he was a country boy. So anyway, when [Brando] found out, it didn’t take long. He started to throw chairs. He was so angry. It was wonderful. And I just sat there as he threw chairs and carried on.”

Moreno has been promoting her new documentary “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It”, which debuted at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and is now streaming on Netflix.

She said in the doc of Brando, according to People: “He was the daddy that I couldn’t please. I didn’t know that, I wasn’t aware of that at all. But he was the one I wanted to please, he was the one I wanted to be married to.”