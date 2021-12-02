Earlier this week, rumours circulated on the internet that Rihanna is pregnant with boyfriend ASAP Rocky’s child.

The 33-year-old singer broke her silence when she responded to a fan’s message amid the rumours. The fan asked Rihanna if she could attend the baby shower to which she responded, “Y’all breed me every year dammit”.

Rihanna responds to fan’s message regarding pregnancy rumors: “Y’all breed me every year dammit” pic.twitter.com/tcDSjlDtHQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 2, 2021

Prior to Rihanna clearing the air, on the latest episode of Fox Soul’s “The Mix”, host Anton Peeples told his co-hosts, “You can’t believe everything that you read but people are saying that she’s pregnant right now”.

Jamie DuBose was quick to shut down the discussion, commenting, “No. We do not start rumours. No. We don’t start rumours on ‘The Mix’. We don’t comment on women’s bodies when we don’t know what’s going on.”