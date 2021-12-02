Lady Gaga may be an award-winning actress but she knows she could have done better with some of her previous roles.

The singer spoke with Entertainment Weekly‘s “Awardist” podcast about playing “Girl at Swimming Pool #2” on season 3, episode 9, of HBO’s “The Sopranos” in 2001.

Admitting it wasn’t her best work, Gaga shared: “When I look back on that scene, I can see exactly what I did wrong in that scene.

“I didn’t know how to listen in a scene! I was supposed to laugh, and it was sort of like, cue, laugh… I see it and I go, ‘Oh, that’s not a real laugh!'”

Gaga did say that she’s “grown a lot as an actor.”

“I see a very non-specific actor [on ‘The Sopranos’]. And now I see myself as someone who is at least really striving to be specific without thinking about it, and that requires a lot of work ahead of time.”

The musician is now starring in “House of Gucci” as Patrizia Reggiani alongside Adam Driver’s Maurizio Gucci.

Gaga told the podcast, “The nuance and being specific as an actor is something that can grow over time if you’re willing to listen and really hear the other actor that you’re working with.”