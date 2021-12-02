Emily is embracing Paris in new ways.

This months, Lily Collins is on the new cover of Glamour, and in a profile by Jessica Radloff she talks on everything “Emily in Paris” ahead of the show’s second season.

“You really go into different areas of the city, and see Emily trying a little harder and making an effort in her new city,” she says of the new season. “She’s really leaning into the environment and allowing herself to embrace it and become one with it. It’s a heightened version of this world because it’s a comedy and it’s a Darren Star–produced, created, colourful, bright, romantic version of what the story would be.”

Photo: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix for Glamour.com

Collins also gets into some of the critical backlash the show has received for its fish-out-of-water story and its depiction of Paris.

“We never represented it as anything other than what it was going to be. And we didn’t know the world would be in the state that it was in when it came out,” she says. “People said they were laughing and smiling for the first time in a long time, that it reminded them of what fun felt like and that we were able to offer some escapism and romanticism and travel. I was so proud of that.”

She adds, “I did not expect it to all of a sudden be something that people were upset [about]. And we do poke fun at America, too. Emily is just as willing to mention things about where she’s from, and they joke about her as much as things are joked about her co-workers or the way of life there. And so when it was little nitpicky things about deep-dish, or that I messed up from the age, I laughed about that. I messed up, I’m so sorry. I know that, in this industry, having been in it, having grown up in it, you know that not everyone’s going to love what you do all the time.”

Photo: Photo: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix for Glamour.com

The show was also at the centre of controversy around the Golden Globes earlier this year, when the show received two nominations, including for Best Comedy Series, ahead of other acclaimed shows like “I May Destroy You”. It was later reported that Paramount had flown members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to Paris for a set visit, including a 5-star hotel stay.

“It was definitely an interesting time for the world when those Golden Globe nominations came out,” Collins says. “Honestly, my focus and my concern [at the time] was more on the subject matter at hand and change that needed to be made, as opposed to how I fit into all of that with the show. Yeah, it was definitely a lot.”

Photo: Photo: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix for Glamour.com

Some of the criticism of the show, and its Golden Globe nods, was centred on issues of representation of minorities in “Emily in Paris”.

“If there’s ever an opportunity to be better, do better, and have more representation and inclusion, you should run with it. There were certain conversations that we became a part of [such as the Golden Globes]…and while I don’t think I expected to be thrown into it in the way in which we were, I felt like it was definitely an opportunity to be able to do better in season 2,” the actress says. “It was definitely difficult to go through in a sense, but nowhere near as difficult as what the overall conversation was. And that was what was most important.”

As for the new season, Collins says, “I really hope people laugh and smile and get to have the same feelings of escapism and fun that they did the first season. I hope viewers find more of themselves in different characters, and feel seen and represented in the show. And I hope that we get a season 3, because I really hope we get to come back and do this again.”