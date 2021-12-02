Kelly Clarkson may not see eye to eye with Blake Shelton on “The Voice” but she’s a fan of his music.

The singer belted out the country crooner’s 2010 hit “Who Are You When I’m Not Looking” on the latest “Kellyoke” segment on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande And Kelly Clarkson Go Head-To-Head In Jaw-Dropping Sing-Off And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Clarkson once again showed off her impressive vocals as she sang along to the lyrics with her band Y’all. The star donned a red patterned dress for the performance as lights shone behind her.

A little musical love to our BFF @blakeshelton to start the day! #Kellyoke pic.twitter.com/11lihBC5nE — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) December 2, 2021

Clarkson and Shelton are pals really, but they’ve had a fair few fights on “The Voice” this season.

During the Blind Auditions back in September, fellow coaches Ariana Grande and John Legend even had to jokingly leave the set at one point after Clarkson and Shelton bickered about who knew more about country music.

Clarkson’s latest “Kellyoke” comes after she recently covered tracks, including Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees”, the “Ghostbusters” theme song, and Whitney Houston’s “Saving All My Love”.