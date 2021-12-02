Click to share this via email

Nobody smells quite like Matthew McConaughey.

In an interview Thursday on Australian radio’s “The Kyle and Jackie O Show”, the 52-year-old was asked about the fact that “all the leading ladies always say how great you smell.”

McConaughey admitted he actually creates his own “concoctions” for his signature scent rather than using off-the-shelf colognes or aftershaves.

“You knew I was a mixologist!” he added.

Hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson pressed McConaughey to reveal the recipe behind his scent but the actor said he “couldn’t dare say that out loud.”

Just then, as Sandilands was pushing him more to reveal the secret, the actor’s publicist cut the interview off.

“We were [about to get] the eleven-herbs-and-spices recipe!” Sandilands joked, before bidding McConaughey farewell.