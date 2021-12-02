An attorney for “Rust” assistant director Dave Halls has addressed the tragic on-set shooting.

Halls’ attorney Lisa Torraco told ABC News‘ Kaylee Hartung in an interview on Thursday’s “Good Morning America” that Alec Baldwin was not the one who pulled the trigger.

The film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after being shot in the chest on October 21, while the film’s director Joel Souza was shot in the shoulder. Souza has since been released from hospital.

“Dave has told me since the very first day I met him that Alec did not pull that trigger,” Torraco shared.

She added, “His finger was never in the trigger guard.”

The remarks come after Baldwin, who was starring in and co-producing the western film, made similar comments in his interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” Baldwin said.

“Dave has told me since Day 1 that it was an accident,” Torraco shared on “GMA”. “It was a pure accident — freak, awful accident [that] unfortunately killed somebody.”

Torraco said Halls was “heartbroken” over the whole thing: “It’s very, very painful and very hard for him.”

No charges have been filed in the case.

“I will be shocked if criminal charges get filed against Mr. Halls,” Torraco went on. “He had no responsibility, no liability and certainly not at the level of criminal liability.”

Torraco would not confirm that Halls was the one who handed the gun to Baldwin but she told ABC News that he was on set when the firearm discharged.

Baldwin broke down in a Twitter clip from his upcoming interview with Stephanopoulos, sharing of Hutchins: “She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with her, liked by everyone she worked with and admired.

“Even now, I find it hard to believe that, it just doesn’t seem real to me.”