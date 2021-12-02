Farewell, 2021… and good riddance!

On Thursday, Netflix announced the new all-star year-end special “Death to 2021”, the followup to the mockumentary co-created by “Black Mirror” producers Annabel Jones and Charlie Brooker.

“A year unlike any other in history, (excluding the last one)…so to celebrate Netflix brings you ‘Death to 2021′, a comedy event that tells the story of another dreadful year,” the description reads. “This landmark documentary-style special mixes archival footage harvested from across the year with commentary from fictitious characters played by some of the world’s most beloved actors.”

Photo: Netflix

In a preview clip, comedian Diane Morgan plays “Average British Citizen” Gemma Nerrick, a woman who gets on a dating app during lockdown instead of “crying on me own all night, and all day and at weekends.”

The clip shows Gemma having a Zoom date with three different men at the same time. “I actually got on well with one of them,” she says.

“We even had a bit of a cuddle,” she adds, as the footage shows her leaning her face in close to her laptop screen.

Jones returns to executive-produce the special, alongside Ben Caudell, who co-wrote it with Jack Clough.

Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Joe Keery, William Jackson Harper, Stockard Channing, Cristin Milioti, Nick Mohammed, and more stars are also featured.

“Death to 2021” premieres Dec. 27.