Danny Devito has returned to the world of Batman but this time he’s in control of the action.

DC Comics has released an anthology of stories titled Gotham City Villains from a variety of creators — including DeVito — about Gotham City’s favourite villains.

The actor, of course, revisited the role of the Penguin from his iconic performance in Tim Burton’s 1992 film “Batman Returns”. While Oswald Cobblepot was rejected by Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman in the movie, in Bird Cat Love, the two are in love. The story celebrates the 80th anniversary of the character.

“I loved working on the movie and I loved working with Tim, and the whole ideas of Oswald was so much fun to do,” DeVito explained to Entertainment Weekly. “At first I was a little bit hesitant about doing the comic, but then I got into the fact that I’ve always been a big fan of Michelle Pfeiffer’s, and the Penguin obviously lusts after Catwoman. So I figured I’d put those two together, and then it was also in the middle of the pandemic, which we’re still fighting with. I thought it would be good if Penguin had a little bit of Robin Hood in him.”

“If you’re going to exercise the part of you that wants to put people through hell, it’s good to take it out on the people who are dishonest, the profiteers of the world,” DeVito continued. “Not that Oswald’s not into money. You gotta support those lairs! You need all your clowns. Everybody’s gotta get paid. It’s very democratic. But he’s the king.”

In one part of the story, the Penguin and Catwoman team up to steal a batch of vaccines from pharmaceutical companies hoarding them to give to the people of Gotham.

“I just want this pandemic to be behind us,” DeVito said. “Without the vaccines, I think we’re going to be in trouble. It seems like, at the moment we’re doing this interview, we’re having some problems — not only in our country but all over the world. That’s what Oswald wants: Get everybody vaccinated and give science a chance to get ahead of this. The thing mutates, and if we don’t give the vaccine to people all over the world, it’s going to keep mutating.”