Cardi B is the new face of the Playboy lifestyle.

On Thursday, the “WAP” rapper shared the exciting news that she has been named Playboy‘s first-ever creative director in residence.

READ MORE: Cardi B Proclaims She ‘Can’t Cook’ While Learning How To Make Thanksgiving Dinner

“What a dream!! im getting the party started as the Founding Creative Director,” Cardi wrote on Twitter, adding that she will also be a founding member of Playboy‘s creator-led platform at Playboy Centerfold.

The moment of the CENTURY 🐰 Welcome to the family! — Playboy (@Playboy) December 2, 2021

According to Forbes, “Cardi will share her perspective and offer direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections. In addition to providing input on Playboy’s editorial side.”

Centerfold will be Playboy‘s social content platform, providing creators with tools to directly interact with fans, similar to OnlyFans.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy,” Cardi said in a statement. “It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity, and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms.

She added, “I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!”

READ MORE: Cardi B Keeps It Real As She Kicks Off The 2021 American Music Awards

Cardi also said, “Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what Centerfold is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me.”

Playboy chief executive Ben Kohn added in a statement, “Cardi B is a creative genius, and we are absolutely thrilled and honoured to bring her immense talent and creative vision to Playboy. Through her unapologetic commitment to free expression, her dedication to lifting up artistic voices and her celebration of sex and body positivity, Cardi is the embodiment of the Playboy brand. I can’t wait to see what Cardi and our team develop together with our merchandise design, development and distribution capabilities and our best-in-class content production.”