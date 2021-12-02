It’s been a long time since Freddie Prinze Jr. and wife Sarah Michelle Gellar have starred in a movie together — 20 years, to be exact.

That’s also the approximate length of their marriage, with their 20th anniversary coming up next year.

The two starred in five films together. First in the 1997 thriller “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, during which they met. They did the sequel “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” (1998), “She’s All That” (1999), and the two “Scooby Doo” movies (2002, 2004).

It wasn’t until the “Scooby Doo” films that the couple were together in real life while starring in a film. They began dating in 2000.

The couple, who have two children, Charlotte, 12, and Rocky, 9, haven’t starred in a movie together since, aside from the animated “Happily N’ever After”.

And that “real life” on-screen chemistry won’t happen again.

“We only worked together while we were together, on ‘Scooby-Doo’, and otherwise neither one of us, I felt, thought it would be very interesting for us to be in a job together,’ Prinze Jr. said in a new interview with US Weekly.

“I don’t think it’s that exciting to watch two people struggle to be together when, you know, they’re going home together at the end of the night”, the actor continued.

Prinze Jr. also recalled the evening he felt his relationship with Gellar reach a new level.

“We were supposed to have dinner with a friend of ours, and she didn’t make her plane, so we went anyway”, he said.

“We’d had tons of dinners before and for some reason, it felt different that night. Organically, it just transitioned into something else,” the actor added.

Prinze Jr. and Gellar tied the knot on September 1, 2002, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.