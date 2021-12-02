Hailie Jade is clearly her dad Eminem’s biggest fan.
Fans have been sharing their Spotify Wrapped 2021 results, and Hailie was one of them.
The 25-year-old, whom the rapper shares with his ex-wife Kimberly Mathers, took to TikTok to share a clip revealing she’s in the top 3 per cent of Eminem’s listeners.
READ MORE: LL Cool J Joined By JLo, Eminem For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Hailie shared the stats after writing in the clip: “What??? Do I listen to my dad’s music?” while lip-syncing to “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Wendy Osefo talking about being a Nicki Minaj fan.
Hailie also wrote, “I think my dad’s gone crazy.”
@hailie_jade_top 3% 💀♬ original sound – Hailie Jade
The musician and Hailie rarely talk about their family life, but the influencer, who boasts 2.2 million followers on Instagram, shared a rare photo of her and her longtime beau, Evan McClintock, earlier this year.
“I rarely share my feed, but when I do i’m happy it’s with you ❤️🔥,” Hailie captioned the summery snap.