Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hailie Jade is clearly her dad Eminem’s biggest fan.

Fans have been sharing their Spotify Wrapped 2021 results, and Hailie was one of them.

The 25-year-old, whom the rapper shares with his ex-wife Kimberly Mathers, took to TikTok to share a clip revealing she’s in the top 3 per cent of Eminem’s listeners.

READ MORE: LL Cool J Joined By JLo, Eminem For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Hailie shared the stats after writing in the clip: “What??? Do I listen to my dad’s music?” while lip-syncing to “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Wendy Osefo talking about being a Nicki Minaj fan.

Hailie also wrote, “I think my dad’s gone crazy.”

The musician and Hailie rarely talk about their family life, but the influencer, who boasts 2.2 million followers on Instagram, shared a rare photo of her and her longtime beau, Evan McClintock, earlier this year.

“I rarely share my feed, but when I do i’m happy it’s with you ❤️‍🔥,” Hailie captioned the summery snap.