Everything’s coming up roses for Adam Levine, and it’s written all over his face!

The Maroon 5 frontman revealed what appears to be a giant rose tattooed on his face! It was actually his wife, Behati Prinsloo, who made the revelation on Instagram when she posted a photo of Levine on her Story.

Levine, holding a bottle of his Calirosa Tequila, mugs for the camera and pretty clearly you can see a rose run down the left side of his temple to his cheek and just above the edge of his scruffy beard.

After the pic went viral, Levine went on his own Instagram Story to let everyone know that the tattoo was temporary. “This message is for my mother. I do not have a tattoo on my face,” he said, showing that the rose was no longer there. “For those that know me know that I’m too vain, I’m too f**king vain to get a tattoo on my face. I’ll tattoo the rest of this but the face has got to stay the same.”

Adam Levine – photo: @adamlevine/Instagram

Levine’s body is almost quite literally a canvass for tattoo artists. Nearly four months ago, he revealed on Instagram his summer addition – a Japanese-inspired design on his right leg that took a whopping 13 hours to complete. Tattoo artist Bill Canales was the man behind the masterpiece.

Levine posted a black-and-white time lapse video showing the progress from start to finish. All in all, it took Canales two days to complete Levine’s new ink.

Then, in March, Levine commissioned Nathan Kostechko to do some work on his left leg with a set of waves. “Today was ouch but worth it,” said Levine at the time, whose left leg tat required three days to complete.

It goes without saying, Levine’s got an affinity for body art. Prinsloo talked to ET back in 2016 about her husband’s countless tattoos, including their matching ones.

As for the occasion that may have brought on the temporary face tattoo, it seems Levine wanted to do more than just enjoy the smell of roses to celebrate Calirosa as the official featured spirit at Architectural Digest‘s Art Basel party in Miami. And a face tattoo, permanent or not, is about as prominent as it gets.

As for Prinsloo, who shares two kids with Levine, she recently told ET’s Deidre Behar that she wants even more children with Levine. For now, however, Calirosa will be their third baby.

