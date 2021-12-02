Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Picking a favourite colour can be hard.

In a new “Sesame Street” video, country star Kacey Musgraves joins Elmo, Gabrielle, Count von Count, Big Bird, and Abby Cadabby to sing a song about “All the Colours of the World”.

READ MORE: Kacey Musgraves Makes Her MTV VMAs Debut With Fiery ‘Star-Crossed’ Performance

“Red sometimes means stop and love you a lot,” they sing about the colour red.

But still undecided, they come up with yellow as another favourite, singing, “yellow is the colour of the sun.”

READ MORE: Kacey Musgraves Drops Early 2000s-Inspired Music Video For ‘Simple Times’

After running through a number of other colours, Abby Cadabby flies in to bring some real wisdom about favourite colours.

“Why do you have to decide?” she asks. “I love all the colours.”

Realizing she’s right, Musgraves sings, “The world is full of colours/ No one is better than the other. So let’s enjoy them all.”