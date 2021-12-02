Qai Qai is an internet star, but she now has her own book too.

Serena Williams is writing a children’s book about her daughter’s beloved doll with Invisible Universe, an entertainment technology company. The book is illustrated by Yesenia Moises.

“Qai Qai is a special member of our family and we hope The Adventures of Qai Qai will give others a new way to welcome Qai Qai into their own home,” The tennis star said in a statement to People magazine.

Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian share 4-year-old daughter Olympia together. They gave the doll to their daughter years ago and Olympia became so attached, they decided to create an Instagram account in 2018 to share their adventures.

The account has since amassed over 350,000 followers.

“I know one thing four years ago that was really important to us was to make sure that Olympia had a Black baby doll,” Ohanian explained.

“And have that be a very important first doll for her, if for no other reason than to just expose her to something that can hopefully break a cycle that we know exists,” he continued. “The Baby Doll Test has been used as an example for displaying the problems of societal discrimination and how hard-coded that gets into culture.”

The Reddit co-founder realized that a lot of people resonated with the character of Qai Qai and having a relatable doll.

“Very quickly we started to see this story play out online of people who were just so enamoured with this doll and were really excited to hear about the stories and adventures she was going to go on,” Ohanian said. “I think there’s a lot of people who have resonated with this idea of a really mischievous, and fun, and clever, and brave, and strong little girl doll and I’m excited to see all the places she goes and I do hope it can inspire kids – boys, girls, Black, white – all over the world to just have fun and dream.”

Williams dedicated the book “to all little girls” in the preface.

She wrote, “Let this book be a constant reminder that you can do anything you put your mind to. Imagine it, believe it, do it.”

The Adventures of Qai Qai will be available in September 2022.