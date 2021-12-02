Click to share this via email

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the "Faberge in London: Romance to Revolution" exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum on December 2, 2021 in London, England.

Kate Middleton headed out for a trip to London’s Victoria and Albert Museum on Thursday, to view a special new exhibition which has ties to the Queen.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who studied for an art history degree at St. Andrew’s University, where she and Prince William met 20 years ago, viewed the stunning new “Fabergé in London: Romance to Revolution” exhibition at the London landmark.

It holds over 200 objects, documenting the work and expertise of Carl Fabergé.

Amongst the collection is the long lost Third Imperial Egg, discovered by a scrap dealer in 2011 after it went missing in 1964, the Moscow Kremlin Egg which features a music box and the Alexander Palace Egg, which contains a model of the palace inside.

The collection also includes three items lent by Her Majesty The Queen, including the Colonnade Egg, Basket of Flowers Egg and the Mosaic Egg.

Kate donned a black face mask for the outing, wearing a pair of black trousers and a paisley-print Ralph Lauren blouse.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the “Faberge in London: Romance to Revolution” exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum on December 2, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Her latest engagement comes after she announced details of a Christmas carol service she’ll be hosting this month at Westminster Abbey.

The service, which is supported by the Royal Foundation, will recognize and celebrate the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the United Kingdom who have stepped up to support their communities throughout the pandemic.