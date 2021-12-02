Mark Hoppus has revealed he actually didn’t mean to share his cancer diagnosis on his Instagram Story back in June.

The Blink-182 musician shared a snap of himself in a chemotherapy chair at the time with the caption, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

However, he said he meant to just post the photo to his close friends instead of his 1.2 million followers, via People.

Hoppus told GQ, “Throughout the day as I’m getting chemotherapy and more bags of chemicals are being dropped into my body, other people are reaching out and they’re like, ‘Dude, what’s going on?'”

He said he took the post down but everyone had still seen it, including friends he hadn’t yet told about the diagnosis.

Hoppus insisted of being out of it from the treatment, “Chemo is like being on the worst international, overnight flight where you can’t sleep or get comfortable.”

READ MORE: Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Reveals He Has Stage 4 Lymphoma Cancer

Back in July, Hoppus shared details of his diagnosis in a video he released on YouTube.

“My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four different parts of my body,” he said.

READ MORE: Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Asks For Advice On Covering His ‘Giant Bald Head’ Amid Cancer Treatment

“I don’t know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m Stage 4-A,” the musician explained.

Hoppus then revealed in September that he’s now cancer free, posting: