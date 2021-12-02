On Thursday, after 10 years together, Little Mix announced that they’re taking a break.

On the group’s social media, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall shared that after their 2022 “Confetti” tour, they will be stepping back from the group to work on their own individual projects.

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects,” the band’s Instagram caption read.

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much,” they added.

However, the trio insisted that their hiatus isn’t permanent, writing: “We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.”

This announcement comes a few weeks after the release of their greatest hits album Between Us and nearly one year since Jesy Nelson’s departure from the British girl group.

“We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever,” the post concluded.