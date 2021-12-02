Click to share this via email

“90210” fans could be in store for a reunion movie.

On Thursday, Gabrielle Carteris appeared on the “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast and was asked if there will be any more “Beverly Hills, 90210” reunions or revivals.

“We’re talking right now about doing something else together,” Carteris revealed. “So I think that would be really fun. You’ll hear more, depending on what happens.

“A movie?” Yontef asked, to which the actress responded cryptically, “We’ll see what happens.”

The host added, “I’ve heard rumours of a movie. I’ve heard rumors of a documentary. It all sounds good.”

“It’s all good,” Carteris said. “Whatever we do will be fun.”

The original series has so far spawned two direct revivals, including “90210”, which ran from 2008 to 2013, and the meta reboot “BH90210” which aired one 6-episode season in 2019.