Pop legend Britney Spears celebrated her 40th birthday in style.

The star shared a video compilation of the festivities to Instagram set to the song “Frozen” by Madonna.

Spears captioned the post: “I’m so blessed and grateful !!!! Tears of joy today 🥲 … Thank you for all the b-day wishes 🥳🎂🎈🎉 !!!! Psss I didn’t even drink the champagne 🥂 no lie !!!!”

The video showed the adorable custom balloon decorations, a B-shaped birthday cake with gorgeous rose toppings, a mariachi band and even fireworks.

Other pals also wished the singer happy birthday across social media including Jimmy Fallon.

The talk show host shared a throwback picture of the two together and wrote: “Happy Birthday, pal!!! #40andFree”

This birthday marks the first celebration since Spears’ conservatorship ended.

Spears turned 40 on Dec. 2.