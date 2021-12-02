Click to share this via email

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were spotted out in New York City strolling through Manhattan ahead of the big news that Reynolds was up for another accolade.

At the end of November, the Canadian actor was honoured at the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards with an original song by former Barenaked Ladies singer Steven Page.

Less than a week later, Reynolds had more good news as “Free Guy” was nominated in the Best Comedy or Musical category at the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Awards.

But with “Free Guy” being up against “West Side Story”, “tick…tick…Boom”, “In The Heights” and “Cyrano”, Reynolds pointed out that perhaps it’s time to change up the categories.

“Congrats Team #FreeGuy,” he tweeted. “Also, maybe time for a comedy category? This is a little like, ‘Best Banana or Steak!'”

On top of Best Comedy or Musical, “Free Guy” was also nominated for “Best Visual Effects”.

The HCA Awards take place on Jan. 8, 2022.