Controversial musician Marilyn Manson made waves when he was nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

On Dec. 2, the Grammys removed Manson from the Rap Song category for his contribution to Kanye West’s album Donda, via Spin.

READ MORE: Kanye West Says #MeToo Movement Is ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four Mind Control’ And Defends Performing With Marilyn Manson And DaBaby

The artist was originally nominated in two categories, for Best Rap Song and for Album of The Year.

He is still nominated for Album of The Year due to his contributions on “Jail, Pt. 2”, though he is not a writer for “Jail” which was the track nominated for Best Rap Song.

The Grammys recently changed the rules for nominations so that all artists who contribute to an album become eligible for the award.

Manson came under fire in early 2021 for accusations from multiple women for sexual assault and abuse, including Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Blanco. The artist has denied the allegations.

READ MORE: Grammy CEO On Marilyn Manson Nominations: ‘We Won’t Restrict The People Who Can Submit Their Material For Consideration’

“We won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. stated after the Grammys nominations were first announced.

He continued, “We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, ‘Is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria?’ If it is, they can submit for consideration.”