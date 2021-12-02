Ashley Graham is proudly showing off her stretch marks. The soon-to-be mother of three took to Instagram on Thursday to pose nude, holding her hands over her chest, while highlighting her baby bump and the stretch marks she says her husband, Justin Ervin, called “the tree of life.”

“Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life,” the 34-year-old supermodel, who is currently pregnant with twin boys, captioned the shot.

The photo was met with loads of support from fellow models, including Lily Aldridge, Naomi Campbell and fellow body-positive influencer, and new mom, Iskra Lawrence.

“Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Aldridge wrote, with Campbell also leaving behind a slew of red heart emojis. “The female body is a miracle 😍,” Lawrence added.

The bare bump moment comes just days after Graham responded to a commenter for suggesting that her stretch marks would negatively impact her modeling career.

The model took a screenshot of the comment, and posted it to her Instagram Stories while writing, “Gosh – Hope I still have a career with my stretch marks,” while adding three eye roll emojis.

ET spoke with Graham, who is already a mom to 1-year-old Isaac, in August, before she found out she was expecting twins, where she shared how she was preparing for baby number two.

“I always heard that number two you’re a lot more tired, you show faster. It’s happening, I popped really fast,” Graham said at the time. “I’m exhausted. I’m running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things.”

“I don’t know if there is much preparation that can go into baby number two. I feel like I did so much preparation when it came to Isaac, almost to the degree that maybe I overprepared,” she shared. “So I’m just making sure that I have the supplies that I need, which is basically nothing. Like, I just look at my boobs and go, ‘OK, check, check. We got this.’ Just need some newborn diapers. Check, check. I’m just not going to overthink it.”

In September, Graham announced that she and her husband were expecting twin boys, by sharing a video of the moment she and Ervin found out themselves.

The first clip in the post is the couple learning that Graham is pregnant again. “I guess two confirmed tests means that I’m pregnant,” she tells her husband.

The next clip shows Graham getting a sonogram and learning that she’s having twin boys.

“Is that twins?” Graham asks before the news is confirmed. ” Are you serious? We’re gonna have three boys!”

For more on Graham and her growing family, check out the video below.

