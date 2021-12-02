One of the Toronto Raptors’ biggest fans is getting a film with Kal Penn.

Deadline reports the actor will star in and produce “Superfan” from Stampede Ventures, a biopic based on the life of Nav Bhatia.

The fan immigrated to Canada in the 1980s where he began a love affair with the basketball team, attending every single home game since his first. The superfan shares his passion for basketball by raising funds for underprivileged kids across Canada to attend games.

Bhatia became the first fan to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame in 2020 and was even presented with a championship ring when the Raptors won that year.

“I’ve been researching and following Nav’s incredible story ever since I saw him at a Raptor’s game the year we started filming ‘Designated Survivor’ in Toronto,” Penn said. “The crowd loves him – to see what a source of pride he is for Canadians – and all basketball fans, really – makes me smile. His story is one of unity, which I’m especially excited and proud to bring to life.”

Producers Jon Berg and Dan Spilo added in a statement, “Nav has trusted us with his story — one that empowers others to believe in themselves, and to follow their dreams even when the road ahead is challenging. It’s an honour to share his passion and journey on a global scale.”

The real life inspiration for the movie was ecstatic to hear the news.

“I’m speechless. To have the opportunity to continue to tell my story with such esteemed producers is a dream. Then to find out Kal Penn has been brought on to play me is even more surreal,” Bhathia gushed. “This is not something I can even dream of. He is one of my favourite actors and to know he also loves basketball is an added bonus. I’ll be teaching him all my tricks of the trade when distracting opposing players!”