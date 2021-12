Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The holiday season is upon us and with that comes all the Christmas cards.

Some cards will be quirky, some traditional and then there is the always extravagant Kardashian Kristmas Kard.

READ MORE: 25 New Holiday Songs To Get Your Jingle On

Check out all the looks below and perhaps get inspiration for your own card.