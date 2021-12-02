Prince William took some time to cheer on Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

The Duke of Cambridge headed to the match at Villa Park against Manchester City to support his favourite team.

William bundled up with the club’s scarf to celebrate their one goal but unfortunately, the team lost.

Prince George, who has followed in his dad’s footsteps as a fan, was not in attendance. Likely because it was a school night. Earlier this year George could be seen grinning as he got to stay up late to watch the Euro 2020 tournament with his parents.

The match comes a day after Prince William visited Leeds to meet with Afghan refugees.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Prince William took time to listen to the stories of those who fled to the U.K., as well as meeting with members of local communities who have come together to support those in need.